Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend payment by 72.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a payout ratio of 156.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.