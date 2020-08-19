HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a news sentiment score of -3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HDB. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:HDB opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

