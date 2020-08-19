Head to Head Comparison: Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) & Matador Resources (NASDAQ:MTDR)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -747.05% -106.47% -43.24% Matador Resources -15.93% 5.30% 2.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Tellurian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tellurian and Matador Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $28.77 million 10.34 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -1.34 Matador Resources $983.67 million 1.20 $87.78 million $1.20 8.39

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tellurian and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 2 5 2 0 2.00 Matador Resources 0 8 9 0 2.53

Tellurian currently has a consensus price target of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 645.02%. Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $12.92, suggesting a potential upside of 28.32%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Tellurian has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 4.66, meaning that its share price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Tellurian on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 10,233 net acres of natural gas properties, and 52 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. Tellurian Inc. has a strategic partnership with TOTAL S.A. to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

