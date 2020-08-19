Head-To-Head Comparison: WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) vs. Falcon Minerals (OTCMKTS:FLMN)

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR alerts:

0.1% of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Falcon Minerals pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Falcon Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR N/A N/A N/A Falcon Minerals 14.06% 2.82% 2.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and Falcon Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR $4.87 billion 2.88 $343.00 million N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $68.46 million 3.54 $14.35 million $0.31 9.10

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67 Falcon Minerals 0 5 2 0 2.29

Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $4.97, indicating a potential upside of 76.12%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.