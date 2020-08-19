Head-To-Head Contrast: China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) & Harmony Gold Mining (NASDAQ:HMY)

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

China Natural Resources has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Resources and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Natural Resources and Harmony Gold Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmony Gold Mining 1 0 1 0 2.00

Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus price target of $4.10, suggesting a potential downside of 33.66%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Natural Resources and Harmony Gold Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources $1.86 million 16.61 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Harmony Gold Mining $1.87 billion 1.78 -$183.79 million $0.14 44.14

China Natural Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmony Gold Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi-Golpu, a gold-copper project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke, a gold-copper project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.