Head to Head Review: ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) & Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A ICC 4.32% 3.66% 1.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and ICC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $221.77 million 0.02 -$80.01 million N/A N/A ICC $59.53 million 0.65 $4.29 million N/A N/A

ICC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atlas Financial and ICC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICC beats Atlas Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

