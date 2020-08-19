Head-To-Head Survey: Tidewater (SII) & Its Peers

Tidewater (NYSE: SII) is one of 41 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tidewater to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Tidewater pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tidewater pays out 1,725.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 27.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tidewater has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Tidewater lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tidewater and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater 19.54% 6.53% 5.32% Tidewater Competitors -2.87% -11.16% 1.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tidewater and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater $72.50 million $10.20 million 1,030.00 Tidewater Competitors $5.72 billion $870.89 million 48.74

Tidewater’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater. Tidewater is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tidewater and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater 0 2 0 0 2.00 Tidewater Competitors 434 1243 1278 71 2.33

Tidewater currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.78%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 22.82%. Given Tidewater’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tidewater is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Tidewater peers beat Tidewater on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Tidewater Company Profile

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

