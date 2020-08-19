Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,051,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496,965 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Healthequity worth $120,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthequity by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Healthequity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Healthequity by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthequity by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthequity by 57.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.89. 314,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,907. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,891.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.42. Healthequity Inc has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

