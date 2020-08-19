Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0502 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $253.31 million and $34.86 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00140897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.68 or 0.01755932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00190579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008503 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,042,866,038 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

