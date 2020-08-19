Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Helios Technologies worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

