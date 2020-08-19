Helix (HLIX) Price Down 33.5% Over Last Week

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Helix has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $187,966.84 and approximately $4.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00478532 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00022957 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00012602 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003061 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000307 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 28,276,512 coins and its circulating supply is 28,139,910 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin.

Buying and Selling Helix

Helix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

