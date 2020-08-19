HelloGold Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $155.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. HelloGold has a total market cap of $216,145.14 and approximately $155.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HelloGold has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00141100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.40 or 0.01756780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00190552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00138107 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

