HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.88

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and traded as high as $3.96. HENDERSON LD DE/S shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 348,566 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.86.

About HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

