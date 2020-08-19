Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Short Interest Down 18.6% in June

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,400 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 683,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $277,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,921,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $863,923.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,477 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Heska by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,079,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after buying an additional 36,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heska by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 338,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Heska by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska stock opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heska has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

