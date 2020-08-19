Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Holdings Lowered by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,450 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Hess worth $53,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Capital International Investors raised its position in Hess by 457.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,374,000 after buying an additional 8,460,554 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $74,983,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Hess by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Hess by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hess by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,320 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of HES stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,269. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

