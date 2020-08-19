Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Down 36.9% in August

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the July 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $519,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at $897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,237. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

