Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE HLT opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27. Hilton Hotels has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.58, a PEG ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 86.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 8.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 23.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 24.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

