Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.75 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $6,063.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00140601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.06 or 0.01768768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00190971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00136589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

