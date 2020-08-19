HOLD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. HOLD has a total market cap of $218,508.98 and approximately $15.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HOLD has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00142910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.97 or 0.01765695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00190905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00137679 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

