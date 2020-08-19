Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $149.08

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.08 and traded as low as $148.00. Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at $152.50, with a volume of 342,528 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOWL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hollywood Bowl Group to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.88) in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 237.50 ($3.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.93. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 million and a PE ratio of 11.30.

About Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

