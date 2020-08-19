Holo (HOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $136.86 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, Bilaxy, IDEX and OOOBTC. Holo has a total market capitalization of $136.86 million and $13.85 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00141202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.15 or 0.01788677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00191325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00137553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,912,271,477 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org.

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, WazirX, Binance, Hotbit, OOOBTC, ABCC, Liqui, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

