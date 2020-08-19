Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.9% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 232,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,281,000 after purchasing an additional 118,869 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.00. 6,934,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.69. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $290.58. The company has a market cap of $310.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

