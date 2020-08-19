Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.03.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,911. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.44. The company has a market capitalization of $310.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.