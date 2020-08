Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. CSFB upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.94.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.68. 87,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.44. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The firm has a market cap of $310.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 152,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $1,492,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 79.5% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.