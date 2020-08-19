Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. CSFB upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.94.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.68. 87,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.44. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The firm has a market cap of $310.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 152,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $1,492,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 79.5% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

