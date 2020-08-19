Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $300.00 at Wedbush

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s current price.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.94.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.68. The company had a trading volume of 87,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,911. The stock has a market cap of $310.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $290.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.34 and a 200 day moving average of $233.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

