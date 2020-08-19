Homeros (HMR) Market Cap Tops $126.85 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Homeros has a market capitalization of $126.85 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Homeros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00004439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00140895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.74 or 0.01763777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00137221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,645,935 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

