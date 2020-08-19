Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Laura C. Kendall bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,274.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,726.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $151,280. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $973,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 21.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,762. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

