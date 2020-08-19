Honest 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,754.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $830,415.17 and $22,754.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Honest token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

