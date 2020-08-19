Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Hopto Inc (OTCMKTS:HPTO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.50. Hopto shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 3,530 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Hopto had a negative return on equity of 200.92% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.

About Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

