Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HMMJ) Shares Down 0.6%

Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HMMJ)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.71 and last traded at C$6.72, 141,193 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 265,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.76.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.08.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.