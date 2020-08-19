Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3,269.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 116.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 97.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121,888 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 68.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,867.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.