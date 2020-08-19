Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.90

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 1040274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $258,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,451.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

