Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.07 and last traded at $29.07, approximately 5,154 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.