HTMLCOIN (HTML) Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $1,653.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00046853 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00765081 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.92 or 0.01573744 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,919.38 or 1.00895084 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00139623 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00061992 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, C-Patex, Fatbtc, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

