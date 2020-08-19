Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 492,900 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the July 30th total of 738,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HUBG opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.12. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hub Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

