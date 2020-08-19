HUSD Achieves Market Cap of $130.61 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One HUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $130.61 million and $22.59 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.57 or 0.05608441 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00046318 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 130,409,109 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

