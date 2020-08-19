Hush Price Reaches $0.0512 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Hush has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $496,853.48 and $91,919.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00659924 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00089721 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00077112 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001090 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001086 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,697,293 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

