Hvivo (LON:HVO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.87

Hvivo PLC (LON:HVO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and traded as high as $44.01. Hvivo shares last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hvivo Company Profile (LON:HVO)

hVIVO plc, a specialty biopharma company, provides medical and scientific research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. The company is developing a human-based analytical platform to accelerate drug discovery and development in respiratory and infectious diseases, including influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, asthma exacerbation, and human rhinovirus.

