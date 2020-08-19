Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Tops $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HADAX. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $172,649.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.69 or 0.05520302 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00045694 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OKEx, HADAX, Ethfinex, Bgogo and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.