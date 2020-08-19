Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Shares Up 9%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) traded up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.18, 20,650 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 497% from the average session volume of 3,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Hydromer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc engages in inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing, and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogels and foams; cosmetics and personal care products; animal health products; anti-fog industrial coatings; sea-slide watercraft coatings; and Biosearch OEM products and services to marketers of medical products.

