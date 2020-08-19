HyperCash 24 Hour Volume Hits $29.46 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00012729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, EXX and Bit-Z. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $67.57 million and $29.46 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00139107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.72 or 0.01784493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00191670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00135513 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,742,429 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cryptopia, Kucoin, EXX, Allcoin, OKEx, Binance, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Coinnest, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Huobi and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.