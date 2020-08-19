HyperCash Price Tops $1.53 (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00012997 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Allcoin, ZB.COM and TOPBTC. HyperCash has a market cap of $68.31 million and $23.59 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00139677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.94 or 0.01761755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00190394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00140855 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,743,343 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Kucoin, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Cryptopia, OKEx, TOPBTC, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

