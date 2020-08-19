HyperQuant (HQT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,389.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $51,123.87 and approximately $2,389.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00139677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.94 or 0.01761755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00190394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00140855 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, IDAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

