I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 47.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.58 million and $37,529.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00749405 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011807 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00060228 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004636 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,345,598 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

