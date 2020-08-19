i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report sales of $37.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.29 million and the lowest is $37.26 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $40.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $149.79 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $168.16 million, with estimates ranging from $165.19 million to $171.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $790.22 million, a P/E ratio of -570.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

