ICC International Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:WLDCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ICC International Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:WLDCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 1,573.7% from the July 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ICC International Cannabis stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. ICC International Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

About ICC International Cannabis

ICC International Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the cannabis business in Canada and internationally. It holds a license to cultivate, manufacture, supply, hold, import, export, and transport cannabis and derivative products; and engages in procuring and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis derivatives.

