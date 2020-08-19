ICON Reaches Market Capitalization of $260.23 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, ICON has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $260.23 million and $23.18 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00003937 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bithumb, Rfinex and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00140897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.68 or 0.01755932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00190579 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00031221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00136209 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 852,569,816 coins and its circulating supply is 561,619,207 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Allbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit, OOOBTC, CoinTiger, Huobi, Rfinex, Binance, Upbit, DragonEX, OKEx, Bitbns, Gate.io, COSS and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.