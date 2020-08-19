iExec RLC Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00012911 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Bittrex and Liqui. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $121.28 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

