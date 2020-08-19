Ignis Trading Up 2.8% This Week (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Ignis has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges including Vebitcoin, STEX, Coinbit and Upbit. Ignis has a market cap of $19.82 million and $948,267.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00139126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.17 or 0.01757427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00189879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00138341 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, STEX, Indodax, Coinbit and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.