IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,781,367.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $3,057,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,360,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $83.38. 9,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,541. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.